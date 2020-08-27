CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Students in Clayton County are being warned by the school district.
“It may be helpful for parents to know that we are doing home visits, and there may be some behavior that teachers observe online that warrant a home visit,” said Dr. Morcease J. Beasley, Superintendent of Clayton County Public Schools.
Clayton County students are currently utilizing a virtual learning model as officials monitor the spread of COVID-19. The school district'S security chief says they’ve had a range of alarming incidents take place during virtual class sessions.
“We’re seeing bullying, we’re seeing threats, we’re seeing nudity, and pornographic material,” said Chief Thomas Y. Trawick, Jr.
More schools are clamping down on virtual #nudity, #bullying and #porn while #students are learning online. Some may even receive home visits by officers. Details @cbs46 #Atlanta #BackToSchool pic.twitter.com/Us3aYoDyRJ— Jamie S Kennedy (@Jamie_S_Kennedy) August 28, 2020
The district says just because students are not physically on school grounds does not mean their code of conduct will not be enforced.
“If we see something that’s threatening or if we see something that’s grossly out of the ordinary, what we are doing is we’re sending officers over and they’re coming over and having conversations about what we’re monitoring and what we’re seeing,” said Chief Trawick.
Some families have already received visits from officers.
Clayton county is not the only school district to experience the inappropriate behaviors of students.
In mid-August Henry County Police made students aware that watching pornography will not be tolerated during school time.
Coweta County schools say it is aware of information regarding a 17-year-old who was arrested after police said he bullied girls at his high school into sending him nude photos of themselves.
CBS46 reporter Jamie Kennedy contacted several other school districts -- Fulton County, DeKalb County and Cherokee County -- about what violations were being committed.
Most reported no serious violations. Some said minor discrepancies had taken place but were not serious and were dealt with by the teachers at the time.
Parents, however, are not surprised students are acting out.
“Kids are going to be kids and are going to take advantage of you if they can,” said a father of one.
Clayton County said those caught will face consequences.
“There can be penalties, there can be adjudication if we see behavior that’s consistent with violations of the law,” aid Chief Trawick.
