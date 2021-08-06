CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- As a number of schools finish their first week of classes, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp toured Ball Ground Elementary in Cherokee County. There, he reiterated his stance on mask and vaccine mandates.
“This is not preventing anyone from wearing a mask if they’d rather do that or feel uncomfortable, but it’s not forcing a mandate that at this point is really divisive with our society,” Kemp said.
The number of fully vaccinated people in Georgia remains at less then 40 percent. COVID cases around the metro area, and across the country, continue to trend upwards. This is one of the reasons why the CDC recently changed its recommendation on masks in schools. The department currently recommending all children and staff at schools, regardless of vaccination status, wear a mask.
“Our children deserve to have full-time, in-person, safe learning with prevention measures in place, and that includes masking for everyone in schools." said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Atlanta Public, DeKalb, Clayton and Fulton school districts all require masks.
Both Gwinnett and Douglas school districts originally said masks were optional for the new school year. The CDC’s announcement, and the rise in cases, have prompted both districts to make masks mandatory. Meanwhile, Cherokee and Cobb County schools remain committed to masks being optional.
“I think it’s based more on politics then health data," said Regina Clark, who has two grandkids at Cobb County Schools. "I have a grandchild in middle school and I have a grandchild in high school, and they both have masks, they both wear them daily, you have to protect yourself.”
Many Cobb County parents voicing similar opinions online. Not all though agreeing a change is necessary.
“I think it’s everybody’s option," said Rebeca Walker, who's daughter is a senior at a Cobb County School. "You know if you want to protect yourself do it, If you don’t want to do it, OK.”
Gov. Kemp said he believes schools and leaders are smart enough to make their own decisions.
“Even with the rise in cases that we have seen, I’m confident our schools can make decisions at the local level working with these community leaders,” he said.
