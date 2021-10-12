ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Schools across the country are warning parents about the dangers of viral social media trends.
"Hundreds of soap dispensers, paper towel dispensers, toilet paper rolls have been ripped off of walls, food and other items smeared across walls and floors and stalls, and plumbing fixtures ripped off of walls, causing flooding damage,” said Anthony Johnson, Chief Communications Officer of Clarksville-Montgomery County School System.
Recent student vandalism has caused roughly 420 thousand in damages at more than a dozen schools in the Tennessee district as social media challenges inspire teens to do things for the likes.
These pictures shared with CBS46, last month show a broken bathroom sink at Riverwood High School.
Fearing the latest rumored viral challenge, "slap a teacher,” the National Education Association sent a letter to Facebook, TikTok and Twitter demanding them to take action and, "regulate lies and fix your algorithms to put public safety over profits.”
Beck Pringle with the National Education Association says, “What we're saying to social media companies is we want to work with them to ensure that they not only see it but respond to it."
A TikTok spokesperson says, “the alleged 'challenge' would violate our policies and we would aggressively remove such content, but the reality is that we have not found related content on our platform."
