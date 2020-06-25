ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The wait is over for many parents in the metro area as Cobb, Gwinnett, and Marietta school districts released their plans for the new school year.
Parents will be given the option of enrolling their children in either virtual or face-to-face learning.
“So, I would prefer face-to-face. I think that would be best,” said a mother of two including an autistic child.
Others feel it should be more of a wait and see situation.
“Starting virtual with the hopes of at some point to be in person,” said one mother who was out shopping.
The Georgia Teachers Federation said teachers are also split on the preferred method.
“There’s no one answer with them," said Verdaillia Turner, president of the Georgia Federation of Teachers. "Some can’t wait to get back to school, I think they’re going stir crazy, but we do have teachers who are really, really concerned who have their own health problems.”
Cobb, Gwinnett, and Marietta told parents they prefer that students wear masks but are not making them mandatory.
Atlanta Public Schools are going the opposite direction.
“Will Atlanta Public Schools require masks? The answer at this time is yes,” Dr. Lisa Herring, incoming Superintendent of Atlanta Public Schools.
Both parents and the teachers union highlighting the challenges parents with special needs children will face.
“We have children who can’t feed themselves or can’t drive themselves and they become as large as adults, so we are really, really concerned about how we are going to take care of the needs of those families and children,” said Turner.
“I have a child with a disability and it’s a lot of paper work. They did send home an iPhone tablet but it’s not going well, his attention span is really low,” said the mother of the autistic child.
Fulton County Schools Superintendent Dr. Loomey tweeted that in the current climate face-to-face learning for them is not an option. Dekalb, Fulton County Schools and Atlanta Public schools are also still considering how their new school year will look.
PSA: To be brutally honest, we need everyone to act now. We're seeing a significant rise in cases and that has to change for us to go back to face-to-face instruction Please practice social distancing and wear a face covering now. We REALLY want to see our kiddos on August 10th.— Dr. Mike Looney (@FCSSuptLooney) June 25, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.