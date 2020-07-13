ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Multiple metro Atlanta school districts have announced their plans to kick off the school year virtually, including Atlanta Public Schools.
“Our highest priority and returning to school is to ensure that we provide quality teaching and learning in the safest environment possible,” says APS Superintendent Dr. Lisa Herring.
School leaders believe it’s a necessary step despite the results of feedback they received from the APS community.
“57% indicated they wanted to come back in a model with the health recommendations,” explains APS Executive Director of Data and Information Group Michael LaMont.
Dr. Herring proposed the district reschedule the first day of school to August 24th. But online, many parents shared their concerns about online learning with the school board.
"I feel like I am being very responsible by saying I am no way able to teach my child," said one parent.
Similar concerns were made in DeKalb County.
DeKalb school board member Stan Jester expressed his concerns by stating, "I know there are hundreds if not thousands of students that will not be able to participate in education if we go 100% virtual."
DeKalb has also voted to start with virtual learning.
The survey sent out to parents indicated that a majority of parents and teachers are uncomfortable with returning to school.
Clayton County Public Schools say they will continue to monitor COVID-19 cases while using virtual learning to start the new school year on August 10th.
