Atlanta, GA (CBS46) Uber is getting into the electric scooter game, using Atlanta as a bit of a test ground.
The company dropped off about 200 scooters for its new service called “Jump." Now the city council is trying to find a way to regulate the scooters before it's too late.
A lot of commuters are jumping on and so are companies. The newest arrival, Jump.
But they can be an annoyance. The scooter and sometimes its driver.
"It stopped being a convenience a long time ago and now it's more of an eyesore," said Midtown resident Chris Wisdom.
Atlanta city council member Michael Julian Bond says these scooters are here to stay.
“I think this is the wave of the future,” said Bond. “The citizens have made a decision that they support the use of these devices. They're a good alternative transit and so I'm not surprised that more people want to come here and do business.”
But new rules are needed.
"They have parties, like gatherings where they ride Sunday on the street and it's like, that's not what it's for,” said Wisdom. “It's for getting out of traffic."
Atlanta officials looked at other cities like Chicago and San Francisco to come up with its proposed rules and council member Bond says he's presenting an ordinance to the city council on January 7.
