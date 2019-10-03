ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – A scooter rider was seriously injured being struck by a vehicle Thursday afternoon.
The accident happened at the intersection of Piedmont Avenue NE and Ponce de Leon Avenue NE around 3:30 p.m.
Police say the scooter rider was traveling south on Piedmont Avenue crossing the intersection against a red light and in a crosswalk when he was hit.
The vehicle was traveling east on Ponce de Leon Avenue and had a green light at the time of the accident.
When police arrived, the man was on the ground unconscious, but breathing. The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene.
The man was taken to Grady Hospital in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.
Officers said they intend to cite the scooter rider in the accident.
This is a developing story. Stay with CBS46 for updates.
