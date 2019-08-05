ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Two scooter riding suspects are wanted for an alleged carjacking in Midtown.
Atlanta Police say a male victim was attempting to get into his rental car when the two male suspects attacked him, then stole the vehicle. The incident occurred around 9:29 p.m. in the 100 block of Ponce de Leon Avenue NE.
The victim suffered a lacerations and scratches, but refused medical treatment.
The investigation is ongoing.
