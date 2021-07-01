CONYERS, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police and fire officials caution people planning to use fireworks to celebrate the July 4 holiday.
"Please be mindful of how you handle them afterwards. Don’t be like this resident who put used fireworks in their trash can immediately after use, which resulted in the can melting."
The city shared on its Facebook page a picture of a scorched trash can, evidently burned because of used fireworks that were not extinguished properly.
According to the American Pyrotechnics Safety and Education Association, when finished using fireworks, allow used fireworks to stand for at least 20 minutes, submerge them in water (preferably overnight), drain, place in a plastic bag and dispose outside in a covered trash can.
Of course, if you’re not comfortable handling fireworks and want to leave it to the professionals, we encourage you to take in the fireworks display at the Red, White and Boom event this Saturday, July 3, 6-10 p.m. in Olde Town Conyers. Have fun, but be safe and be smart!
