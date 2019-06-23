ATLANTA, Ga (CBS46) -- A little competition raised a lot of money Sunday to help in the fight against childhood cancer.
Nearly 200 employees of Power Home Remodeling in Atlanta held a friendly kickball tournament to benefit Alex's Lemonade Stand. That's a non-profit that raises money to help fund research into childhood cancers.
"We believe that if we can put other people before us we're going to be able to make some real impact in the community," Alejandro Arrese with Power Home Remodeling told CBS46 News in between games.
"We figured there's nothing more fun than a kickball tournament. It's competitive, it's fun. And we are able to raise a good amount of money every year because of it."
Since 2011, Power employees have raised more than $2.2 million for the charity. This year they hope to add another $750,000 to that pot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.