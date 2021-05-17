SCOTUS to hear case challenging abortion rights

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a Mississippi case involving state law that would ban most abortions after 15-weeks.
It will be a decision which legal experts say could end up laying the groundwork for even more restrictions on abortion.
"I don't necessarily see Roe and that other case, Casey, overturned but I think what you will see is a serious clamping down of abortion rights," said Anthony Kreis, a law professor at GSU College of Law.
This is happening as a federal appeals court will also take up Georgia's so-called "Heartbeat law" this fall.
"So what may happen in states like Georgia is they may go back to the drawing board and readopt those kinds of measures, or even expand them greatly in order to restrict abortion access," said Kreis.
Former President Donald Trump appointed three justices who are now part of a 6 to 3 conservative majority. The court's ruling could potentially come in the middle of the 2022 midterm elections.
"This is really an inflection point in American constitutional history and so there is going to be a significant amount of debate over this and there are other issues that are going to come into play," said Kreis.
