ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The highly anticipated 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations are in.
The SAG Awards are often seen as a road to the Oscras, and coming off the heels of the Golden Globes nominations announcements earlier this week the 2020 SAG Awards nominations has pushed the competitive divide deeper.
Astrid in the ATL has the full breakdown on nominees ... but here's a quick glance:
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role:
- Christian Bale (“Ford v Ferrari”)
- Leonardo DiCaprio (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)
- Adam Driver (“Marriage Story”)
- Taron Egerton (“Rocketman”)
- Joaquin Phoenix (“Joker”)
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role:
- Cynthia Erivo (“Harriet”)
- Scarlett Johansson (“Marriage Story”)
- Lupita Nyong’o (“Us”)
- Charlize Theron (“Bombshell”)
- Renée Zellweger (“Judy”)
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role:
- Jamie Foxx (“Just Mercy”)
- Tom Hanks (“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”)
- Al Pacino (“The Irishman”)
- Joe Pesci (“The Irishman”)
- Brad Pitt (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role:
- Laura Dern (“Marriage Story”)
- Scarlett Johansson (“Jojo Rabbit”)
- Nicole Kidman (“Bombshell”)
- Jennifer Lopez (“Hustlers”)
- Margot Robbie (“Bombshell”)
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture:
- “Bombshell” (Lionsgate)
- “The Irishman” (Netflix)
- “Jojo Rabbit” (Fox)
- “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” (Sony)
- “Parasite” (Neon)
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries:
- Mahershala Ali (“True Detective”)
- Russell Crowe (“The Loudest Voice”)
- Jared Harris (“Chernobyl”)
- Jharrel Jerome (“When They See Us”)
- Sam Rockwell (“Fosse/Verdon”)
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries:
- Patricia Arquette (“The Act”)
- Toni Collette (“Unbelievable”)
- Joey King (“The Act”)
- Emily Watson (“Chernobyl”)
- Michelle Williams (“Fosse/Verdon”)
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series:
- Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”)
- Steve Carell (“The Morning Show”)
- Billy Crudup (“The Morning Show”)
- Peter Dinklage (“Game of Thrones”)
- David Harbour (“Stranger Things”)
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series:
- Jennifer Aniston (“The Morning Show”)
- Helena Bonham Carter (“The Crown”)
- Olivia Colman (“The Crown”)
- Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”)
- Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)
