WASHINGTON (CBS46) -- C-A-N-C-E-L-E-D, canceled. Unfortunately for students across America, that word now applies to the Scripps National Spelling Bee National Finals for the first time since World War II.
In a statement Tuesday morning, organizers said there was "no clear path to safely set a new date in 2020" for the national finals of the Bee. The decision comes almost a month to the day the organization said it would suspend the national finals and hoped to reschedule at a later date.
"Our first priority has to be the health and well-being of our spellers and their families and the hundreds of staff and spectators that come together for Bee Week,' said Paige Kimble, executive director of the Bee.
The decision will be extra tough for eighth graders who were set to participate in the finals. The Bee said students who have advanced past eighth grade will not be eligible to participate in the spelling bee program.
"Our hearts go out to the spellers who won't get their final shot at winning because of the pandemic and the difficult decisions it is prompting us to make," Kimble said. "They are now part of a widely expanding group of children and adults who are missing out on opportunities due to the coronavirus."
The full statement is below:
An update on the 2020 Scripps National Spelling Bee. Read our full statement here: https://t.co/QnpASlp7VL pic.twitter.com/1otWz6jQIb— Scripps National Spelling Bee (@ScrippsBee) April 21, 2020
