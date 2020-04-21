UNITED STATES - MAY 30: Shruthika Padhy, 13, of Cherry Hill, N.J., left, Erin Howard, 14, of Huntsville, Ala., Rishik Gandhasri, 13, of San Jose, Calif., Christopher Serrao, 13, of Whitehouse Station, N.J., Saketh Sundar, 13, of Clarksville, Md., Sohum Sukhatankar, 13, of Dallas, Texas, Rohan Raja, 13, of Irving, Texas and Abhijay Kodali, 12, of Flower Mound, Texas, the eight co-champions, pose with their trophy after winning the Scripps National Spelling Bee on Thursday May 30, 2019 in Oxon Hill, Md. (Photo by Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)