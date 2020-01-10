SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) - A Georgia high school freshman has died after passing out at school Thursday.
The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System confirms a Woodville-Tompkins Institute student died on the way to the hospital.
School Board Director of Communications Stacy Jennings said it happened about 9 a.m. Further details were not immediately available.
The student's name has not been released.
Jennings said the student was male.
Jennings told news outlets the school board is providing grief counselors for students and staff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.