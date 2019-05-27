JESUP, Ga. (AP) - A Georgia woman has been sentenced to jail for stealing money from high school students who thought they were paying for a senior class cruise.
News outlets report Jackie Dean pleaded guilty to theft and racketeering charges in Wayne County southwest of Savannah. Prosecutors say Dean took thousands of dollars last year from Wayne County High School seniors who though she was booking a cruise for the graduating class. Authorities say she pocketed most of the money.
A judge sentenced Dean on Wednesday to spend at least 90 days in jail, plus 10 years on probation.
Prosecutor John B. Johnson said Dean also must pay more than $30,000 in restitution to her victims. Johnson says if she fails to pay, she could face up to 20 years in prison.
