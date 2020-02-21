ATLANTA, Ga. -- (CBS46) - Sean "Diddy" Combs and MTV will hold open auditions for "Making The Band" in Atlanta on February 28 & 29.
"The first vocal booth will appear in Atlanta and offer hopefuls a music video-style performance to approved audition songs," MTV said in a press release.
Diddy's sons Christian Combs, Justin Combs and Quincy Brown will be featured on the show.
They'll be joined by creative director and celebrity choreographer LaurieAnn Gibson.
Casting dates & locations:
February 28-29: Atlanta, GA
March 7-8: Houston, TX
March 13-14: Charlotte, NC
March 21-22: New York, NY
You can apply for the casting call at makingthebandcasting.com
