ATLANTA, Ga. -- (CBS46) - Sean "Diddy" Combs and MTV will hold open auditions for "Making The Band" in Atlanta on February 28 & 29.

"The first vocal booth will appear in Atlanta and offer hopefuls a music video-style performance to approved audition songs," MTV said in a press release.

Diddy's sons Christian Combs, Justin Combs and Quincy Brown will be featured on the show.

They'll be joined by creative director and celebrity choreographer LaurieAnn Gibson.

Casting dates & locations:

February 28-29: Atlanta, GA

March 7-8: Houston, TX

March 13-14: Charlotte, NC

March 21-22: New York, NY

You can apply for the casting call at makingthebandcasting.com

Related article: