ATLANTA (CBS46) An Atlanta girl, possibly in need of medical attention, is still missing after disappearing on Monday.
According to Atlanta Police, Marlowe Hurst, 16, was last seen around 1 p.m. on Monday at her home on the 700 block of Greenhaven Drive. The department also says Hurst suffers from depression, PTSD and bipolar and has threatened to harm herself in the past.
Hurst is about 5’1, weighs around 185 pounds, has black braids and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black tennis shoes and a grey shirt with animals on it.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call 911 or contact the APD Special Victims Unit at 404-546-4260.
