DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) Police are searching for a man who escaped while in custody after his arrest on kidnapping and aggravated assault charges Monday.
According to the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office, 35 year-old Torinto Antoine Christian was arrested Monday and booked into the jail on charges of kidnapping and aggravated assault. Once in custody, Christian asked for medical assistance and then slipped his cuffs after being taken to Grady Memorial Hospital. He's currently on the run.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, you're asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office at 404-298-8132.
