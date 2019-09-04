ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Police are still looking for the suspect who shot and killed a man in August inside the 500 apartments on Northside Circle in northwest Atlanta.
Family members say the victim was identified as 24-year-old DeAngelo Earley.
Officers believe he was shot inside an apartment on August 13, but said he walked outside and down a flight of stairs where he collapsed. Investigators concluded this due to a trail of blood. Earley died on the scene.
“It’s terrible, but you know things happen,” said Jerome Marion, a neighbor. “Yeah, it makes you think you just have to be careful all of the time."
CBS46 reported on a drowning in the same apartment complex in March. Police say Shomari Billings, 19, drowned at a massive Memorial Day pool party. The apartment management said the party was not authorized.
Police have not given a description of the shooter or given a motive in the case of the fatal shooting.
Meanwhile, family members tell CBS46's Melissa Stern that they are desperately trying to get Earley's body back to Ohio for a proper burial.
They've also created a GoFundMe page to help with expenses.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-TIPS (8477).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.