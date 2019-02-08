Monroe County, GA (CBS46) A rescue team is currently searching for a man reported missing Thursday at the High Falls State Park in Monroe County.
Crews found the man's vehicle at the park late Thursday night and a search team scoured the grounds overnight.
Right now, teams from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, D.O.C. K9 units, a DNR aviation unit and several members of the High Falls State Park are actively searching for the man.
