MCDONOUGH, Ga. (CBS46) The search is on for a missing Henry County teen last seen on April 14.
Jacy Tyndall, 15, was last seen at her home in McDonough on April 14. Police believe she may in the area of north Atlanta.
Tyndall stands about five feet tall and has brown hair and brown eyes.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, you're asked to contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or the Henry County Sheriff's Office at 1-770-288-7100.
