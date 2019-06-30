FORSYTH County, Ga (CBS46) -- Vann’s Tavern Park was closed Sunday as search teams scanned the waters for 28-year-old missing boater Corey Lamar Brown.
Officials with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources say that Brown went on a boat with a group of friends Friday on Lake Lanier. Around 6 p.m., some of the group got off to swim, but started to struggle. That's when Brown jumped off to try to help, but he went under and never resurfaced. Sonar teams have searched for days without success.
"You know, the family is devastated," Captain Mike Burgamy with the Department of Natural Resources said. "Any time you’re faced with tragedy like this it’s hard to deal with so we need to remember them and keep them in our prayers."
The DNR sonar teams went out on the lake at 6 o'clock Sunday morning with sonar scanners and a remote-controlled vessel (ROV) equipped with a high-definition camera.
"We will continue to search for a few more days and at that time we will revert our search to surface efforts," Burgamy told CBS46.
Searchers with the DNR say there was alcohol on the boat Friday, but they don’t know if or how it played a role in the incident where the swimmers began to struggle.
DNR officials are issuing words of caution for other boaters.
"If you’re gonna drink alcohol, make sure you’re not the operator and you’ve got a sober operator on the boat," Burgamy told CBS46. "We want you to be able to come out on the lake and have a good time, but we want you to be able to get home safety. Make sure you have the safety equipment on the boat that you need to have."
No one was wearing a life-vest while swimming. Some told search and rescue teams that they are pretty good swimmers.
