The Coweta County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating a missing mother of three who was last seen early March.
The 35-year-old mother of three, Tiffany Foster, was reported missing on March 1 and was last seen at Lakeside Apartments in Newnan. Authorities believe her disappearance is suspicious after they located Foster's vehicle in Fulton County with her belongings inside.
Police say Foster has not been in contact with her family or fiance nor has she reported to her place of employment.
"This has devastated our family, as you can imagine no child should have to worry about where their mother is," said Foster's sister Kimberly Brian during a press conference on Tuesday.
Anyone with knowledge of Foster's whereabouts are asked to contact Inv. Kilgore with the Coweta County Sheriff's Office at (770) 253-1502.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.