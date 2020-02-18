ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The search continues for a missing North Georgia hiker who became disoriented while on the Appalachian Trail Sunday.

Local and state authorities are looking for Eddie Noonkester after he called 911 and appeared to be confused.

Authorities believe he may be suffering from a medical emergency.

It is believed that Noonkester is on or near the AT Approach Trail in Dawson County, but it is also possible he wandered off the trail and into the National Forest or Park property.

Some of his personal items were found on Monday, but the search for Noonkester continued Tuesday.

"Some of the challenges searchers are facing is the weather," Danny Thompson, Dawson County fire chief, said. "We've had heavy downpours of rain, but the terrain itself is very treacherous ... it's very slippery, you can easily trip."

If you are interested in volunteering for the search, you can email your contact information and hiking experience to DCSAR@dawsoncounty.org

If you come across Noonkester, you are asked to call 911.