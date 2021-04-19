Georgia DNR game wardens continue to search for missing swimmer, Dorian Adonis Pinson of Greenville, SC, who they believe may have drowned on Lake Lanier Sunday.
Police said three young men rented a pontoon boat and attempted to go swimming on Lake Lanier near Sunrise Cove Marina. They were unable to make it back to the boat due to wind. Two of the guys were rescued while the third went under and did not resurface.
The search, utilizing sonar, continued until dark Sunday night and was suspended until Monday morning.
The primary objective is to locate and recover Mr. Pinson to bring closure to his grieving family. More information will be released as it becomes available.
This is an ongoing investigation.
