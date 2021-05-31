WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — The search for a missing 46-year-old woman continues in Washington County after the sheriff's office says she went missing Friday night.
Investigators say Tina Prince was last see at Pueblo's Restaurant in Sandersville around 8 p.m. Friday.
Police located her vehicle, a 2018 Kia Forte, in Sandersville, but Prince was not with the vehicle.
Prince is described 5'5" tall, 130 lbs, with Auburn hair and blue eyes.
The sheriff's office says Prince was possibly seen in the Macon area later Friday evening.
If you have any information please contact Investigator Trey Burgamy with the Sheriff's Office at 478-553-0911.
