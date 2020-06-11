ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Atlanta Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating several suspects wanted in connection to an aggravated assault case.
On May 30, officers were dispatched around 12:30 a.m. after reports of a person injured on Peachtree Street. Police said the victim was transported to a nearby hospital by a private vehicle prior to their arrival.
The initial investigation revealed that the victim, 66-year-old Craig Waters, had been attacked by a crowd of people.
According to witnesses nearby, Waters was in the area when a woman began to assault him without provocation which then led to a group of men assaulting him as well. Waters attempted to fled the scene however the crowd chased him down and beat him severely, witnesses told police.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers. Information can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeATL.com .
Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspects.
Police released surveillance footage that shows four of the suspects in the downtown Atlanta area:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.