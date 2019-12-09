DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- DeKalb County police still looking for three suspects believed to be connected to the beating of an elderly woman and carjacking.
For almost a week, police have been searching for two male suspects and one female suspect.
Carjacking Update: Thanks to tips, we’ve learned that 1 of the 3 suspects in last week’s carjacking is a female (red shirt w/arm tattoo). All suspects (2 males & 1 female) are still wanted, including the primary male suspect who is wearing a grey jacket & red shirt. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/Qong5hFgnk— DeKalb County Police Department (@DeKalbCountyPD) December 9, 2019
Police initially thought all of the suspects were male, however, they were able to determine that one of the suspects is a female after reviewing security footage from a local fast food restaurant.
The retired attorney was vacuuming her car at a Chevron on Gresham Road when she was brazenly attacked. Her injuries were severe enough to send her to the hospital where she underwent surgery to repair hip and face injuries.
Along with her injuries and the loss of her vehicle, the suspect also fled with her beloved dog, Daphne, who was later found safe on Dec. 8.
Anyone with information of the suspects whereabouts is asked to contact police.
