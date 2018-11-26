Atlanta, GA (CBS46) The public's assistance is needed to locate missing 16-year-old Eduardo Lopez Escobar.
Escobar has been missing since Nov. 26, 2017. He was last seen in Norfolk, VA, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Child. It is believed he may have traveled to the areas of Doraville or Chamblee, and may be accompanied by an adult male.
The teen is described as being 5'5", has brown hair and colored eyes.
Anyone with information of the teen's location is asked to contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.
