FLOYD County, Ga. (CBS46) -- An Alabama man is on the run after allegedly stealing a purple Ford Mustang in Marietta early Friday morning.
Police attempted to pull over Griffin Thomas Henson after witnessing him cut off another vehicle while driving the stolen Mustang in Marietta Friday. Henson did not stop, and a pursuit soon began for what was determined to be a stolen vehicle.
Henson took officers on a chase that zig-zagged between Georgia and Alabama. The stolen vehicle was eventually found wrecked and abandoned bear Blacks Bluff Road near the state line.
The search was called off Friday, but warrants are now active as of Saturday. Henson is believed to be in possession of a fire arm, and is considered armed and dangerous.
Police are asking that anyone who may have seen him or who know him call 911 immediately, and to not attempt to approach or apprehend him.
Henson is 6'-0" tall, and has visible tattoos on his hands. He is currently wanted for possession of a stolen vehicle, fleeing police, and aggravated assault on a police officer.
