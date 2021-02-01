The Meriwether County Sheriff's Office is asking for the community's help in locating a missing woman who disappeared after recently moving to the area from the state of Florida.
Karen Kristina Lee, 31, was last seen in Greenville, Georgia on or around January 15 and was reported missing to the Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office on January 26.
Lee stands about 5’ 5” and weighs about 100 pounds.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call 911 or the Meriwether County Sheriff's Office at (706) 672-6675.
