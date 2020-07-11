HALL COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- The search for a missing swimmer were suspended on Sunday due to heavy boat traffic on Lake Lanier. Search efforts are expected to resume around midnight with sector scan sonar and a remote operated vehicle.
Divers began their search for a 28-year-old man Saturday after reports that he jumped into Lake Lanier and did not resurface.
Hall County Fire Services responded to the scene near Harbor's Landing Saturday afternoon after receiving a call at 3:58 p.m.
The Hall County Sheriff's Office and the Army Corp of Engineers were assisting with the search.
