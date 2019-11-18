COVINGTON, Ga. (CBS46) An alert was sent to students Monday morning from Georgia Piedmont Technical College, warning them of a lockdown of a building on the college's Newton County campus.
School officials say the lockdown was prompted after reports of an armed man who took off from the Covington Police Department and ran into a wooded area near the campus' Building D, located on Bob Williams Road in Covington.
They're insisting that the shooter was not on the campus.
Out of an abundance of caution, they warned everyone to lock their doors and stay inside the classrooms.
The lockdown was lifted around 10 a.m.
