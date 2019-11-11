ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) The search for a missing girl that has prompted an Amber Alert has expanded into Georgia.
The Jacksonville (FL) Sheriff's Office tweeted on Sunday that the search for five year-old Taylor Williams has been expanded into Florida, Georgia and Alabama.
She was last seen at her home in Jacksonville, Florida on November 5 and police issued an AMBER Alert the following day.
The sheriff said Taylor's mother has stopped cooperating with police. He urged anyone who may have seen Taylor with her mother in the last six months to call investigators.
Williams is described African-American. She stands 3 feet tall, weighs 50 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair
