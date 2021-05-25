SUWANEE, Ga. (CBS46) – An empty kayak has been pulled from the Chattahoochee River about 16 hours after a report of a missing kayaker in Gwinnett County.
Around 5 p.m., a kayak was pulled from the Chattahoochee, but there is still no sign of the missing kayaker. An active search continues at this hour.
A CBS46 team is on the scene and has spoken with the family of the missing kayaker. They tell us the man's name is David Southin, a father of two.
Gwinnett County firefighters responded just after 1 a.m. Tuesday after learning from Forsyth County's Swiftwater team that they had located the missing kayak.
Gwinnett’s Swiftwater team then joined the search. Air 1 responded to the also responded, but was unable to locate the missing kayaker.
Teams were unable to retrieve the rope that was attached to the kayak and eventually had to suspend the search due to heavy fog.
The search continued just after 7 a.m. and recovery operations have continued throughout the day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.