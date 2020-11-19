Search for missing teen and her infant baby continues

The frantic search for two South Fulton children continues, the youngest is only two weeks old.
According to officials 17-year-old Tanika Walker ran away from her group home early Sunday morning and she took her 10 day old baby Ivy with her. We’re told Walker has very minimal baby supplies, so only a few diapers and baby cloths. And officials are not sure if and how she is feeding herself or baby Ivy, leaving them to ask for the public’s assistance in search efforts.
"This teenager ran away from a group home, a 17-year-old and she has a 10 day old infant with her. That’s our main concern, that baby as well as a mother," said Captain Dennard South Fulton police.
Anyone with information about walkers whereabouts is asked to contact the South Fulton Police.
