ROSWELL, Ga. (CBS46) — Officials have not yet released the identity of the missing teen swimmer on Chattahoochee River but search crews confirm it is now a recovery effort after a suspected drowning Tuesday afternoon.
Cobb County Police told CBS46, they are working to notify the victim's family.
"All we know is that they were trying to swim across the river," said Cobb County officer Shenise Barner. Barner explained the search will resume Wednesday at sunrise.
The preliminary investigation revealed 10 people tried to swim from one rock dive area to another near the Gold Branch Park on Lower Roswell Road. Only eight swimmers made it across originally, two others began to struggle.
One bystander told CBS46, she saw crews rescue a young male then take him to ambulance. Barner confirmed he was an 18-year-old they found clinging to a rock.
The remaining swimmer, a 17-year-old mixed race male, never resurfaced.
Police and fire officials were dispatched around 3:50p and five hours later they shifted efforts from rescue to recovery.
"The water is higher than usual, and the current is pretty strong at this time," Barner confirmed.
Cobb Fire officials who were on scene told CBS46, the current was three times faster than normal. Park visitors reported the water is normally swift this time of year and can be dangerous for even the strongest of swimmers.
Rescue divers believe the group was pushed at least 100 feet from where they first began due to the current. Adding, a recent water release from Lake Lanier could have impact the levels.
Police say the group was between late teens to early twenties.
