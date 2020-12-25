Pike County Jail inmate Adrian Oliver is a wanted man after escaping from the facility Christmas Day.
Oliver was last seen running northbound from the jail. He was incarcerated for theft by receiving stolen property.
Law enforcement believes Oliver is making his way out of the county.
Anyone with information on Oliver’s location can contact 770-567-8431, you may remain anonymous.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.