GWINNETT COUNTY, (CBS46) - Gwinnett County police are working to locate a man with a rifle after he ran from a wreck on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard. He reportedly fired shots at officers, according to police. It is believed the man ran towards Buford Dam Road.
The incident started when officers responded to a two-vehicle wreck on Peachtree Industrial Blvd. and Shadburn Ferry Road.
