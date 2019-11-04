ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) The search is on for a Clark Atlanta University student who hasn't been seen since October 30.
According to a Facebook post by a family member, Alexis Crawford, of Athens, was last seen in the Atlanta/Fulton County area.
She's a fourth-year student at the university.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, you're asked to contact Atlanta Police or Clark Atlanta University Police.
