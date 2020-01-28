PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) The Paulding County Sheriff's Office is asking for the community's help in locating a missing teen.
Jacob Ball, 14, was last seen in the area of Highway 101 and Ravenwood Lane. He has a history of disappearance.
Ball stands about 5'3" tall and weighs about 130 pounds. He was wearing a bright yellow Batman hoodie.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, you're asked to contact the Paulding County Sheriff's Office at 770-445-3010.
