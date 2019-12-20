Search is on for sexual criminals on the loose

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Gwinnet County Sheriff’s office said nearly 30 sex offends are not where they’re supposed to be. Now they need your help finding them ASAP.
“It’s every parent’s worst nightmare,” Deputy Shannon Volkodav of the Gwinnett county Sheriff’s office said.
The thought of convicted sexual predators lurking in your neighborhood.
“So we have a sex offender registry unit and we have staff assigned to work full-time monitoring sex offenders in Gwinnett county,” Volkodav explained.
Deputy Shannon Volkodav of the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office told CBS46 News there are close to 700 registered Sex offenders in Gwinnett County.
121 are behind bars, 535 are free living in the community.
“It’s very important that someone is keeping an eye on every registered sex offender,” Volkodav said.
So this year the Sex Offender registry unit knocked on over 2900 doors to ensure those offenders are where their supposed to be. They said 29 are not.
“Sex offenders are required to notify us if they have a change of residence and when they don’t do that they’re in violation of the law,” Volkodav explained.
The 29 missing offenders have a history of charges ranging from sexual assault to child molestation.
“Pretty much any sexual crime you can imagine,” Volkodav told CBS46 News.
The Sherriff’s office asked for your to help track them down.
If you know their whereabouts, your asked to call the sex offenders registry unit at 770-619-6806 and report they location.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.