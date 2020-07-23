LOGANVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) The Gwinnett County Police Department is asking for the community's help in locating a missing teen girl who requires constant medical attention.
Asha Bluett disappeared sometime during the overnight hours from her home on the 1500 block of Julianna Drive in Loganville.
She's a 16 year old female with a ponytail with shaved sides. She was last seen wearing black sweatpants with white stripes and a white shirt. She stands approximately 5’01 in height and weighs 140 pounds.
Gwinnett County Police say Bluett has a diminished mental capacity and requires constant medical attention.
If you have any information, you're asked to contact GCPD at 770-513-5300.
