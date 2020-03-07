MONROE County, Ga. (CBS46) – Police are searching for two women who broke into a pet store and snatched two puppies in Monroe County.
On March 5, surveillance footage captured two women entering the Save a Pet on Maynard Church Road and stealing two puppies, according to investigators. The burglary happened around 4 p.m. right after the business closed for the day.
After further investigation, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office told CBS46 that the two women also visited the Monroe County Animal Shelter earlier that day.
Police describe the two puppies to be mixed breeds, one male with black and brown coloring, and one female with white and brown coloring.
The two suspects were last seen driving a Martin colored, older model 2 door Ford Explorer Sport. The vehicle had a Floyd County, Florida tag.
This story is developing and will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.