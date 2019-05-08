GAINESVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) The search for two men who went missing after a boating accident at Lake Lanier is now being called a recovery effort.
Two boats -- a bass carrying the two missing men and another that was 23 to 24 feet long that was carrying the individuals -- collided Thursday afternoon around 4:55 p.m.
The three occupants of the second boat were able to get to shore with non-life threatening injuries. They were all transported to an area hospital for treatment. They were later identified as Scott Butler and Amy Butler, both of Atlanta and Abigail Suzman of Scarsdale, New York.
The two men still missing have been identified as 59 year-old Brianislav Prazich and 38 year-old Nicholas Edward Schimweg. Both were residents of Cumming.
"We gonna keep searching until we find the other two subjects and be here as long as we need to or weather permitting," said Sergeant Lee Brown with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. "We're going to have to go on our search efforts on a day by day basis."
According to a DNR spokesperson, the collision was "very violent." Water in the area is said to be between 35 to 85 feet deep and covered with heavy vegetation.
