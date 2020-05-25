VILLA RICKA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Memorial Day on the lake ended in tragedy for one Carroll County family.
Authorities say a man went out on a boat, jumped in the water and never resurfaced.
“Our dispatch center received a call that there was a possible drowning of a 38-year-old male at Lake Buckhorn,” saidCarroll County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer and Investigator Ashley Hulsey.
Hulsey says everyone is working together to find him.
“We are working in correlation with Douglas County dive team along with the department of natural resources and emergency management.”
The Department of Natural Resources using their boat with sonar imagery to map out the bottom of the lake to see what’s underneath.
“In lake areas that could be shallow. Lake Buckhorn is known to have some shallow areas in it. Diving from a boat or something like that can cause serious injury and can cause ultimately a drowning as well,” Hulsey said.
Hulsey encourages everyone to use safe practices when out no matter what.
“Make sure they’re wearing life vest our advice is to never get into water unless you have some type of flotation device.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.