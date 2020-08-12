Covington, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Newton County Sheriff's Office is investigating a drowning incident in Covington Wednesday morning.
Police were dispatched to Factory Shoals Park after reports of a drowning involving children who were swimming at the lake located near the park.
According to investigators, all of the children involved did not resurface.
This is a developing story; stay with CBS46 News as details become available.
