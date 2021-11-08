Search underway for man accused of robbing CVS Pharmacy in Gwinnett County

LILBURN, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are searching for a man who allegedly robbed a drugstore pharmacy in Gwinnett County.
On Nov 1. Gwinnett County Police officers responded to the CVS Pharmacy on Stone Mountain Highway in Lilburn after reports of a robbery. According to investigators, the suspected robber approached an employee working a register and demanded money.
In a matter of seconds, the suspect fled right after being given the money by the employee. He was last seen wearing a black North Face jacket, blue jeans, and black Vans shoes.
Gwinnett Police Robbery Detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect that committed this robbery.
If anyone has any information to share in this case, please get in touch with GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.