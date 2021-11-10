CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – Authorities are searching for a Clayton County toddler after he was taken from his mother at gunpoint Tuesday afternoon, according to police.
The incident happened around 5:26 p.m. at a home on Tigris Court in College Park.
The child’s mother, Tyra Winn, told officers that during an altercation 3-year-old J’ Shawn Winn was taken from her without permission by his father, Kashief Brooks, 17.
Clayton County officers contacted Brooks and he told them that he would return the toddler home; however, Brooks has not returned J’Shawn home.
The toddler was last seen wearing a spiderman shirt, gray and black sweat pants, and no shoes.
Winn says she does not believe her child is in any danger, however, police did report that warrants for Brooks’ arrest have been obtained for Kidnapping, Aggravated Assault, and Terroristic Threats.
If any contact is made with Kashief Brooks or the 3-year-old child J’ Shawn Winn contact the Clayton County Police Department at (770)477-3550.
