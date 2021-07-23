FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are seeking the public's help in locating a man who is considered 'armed and dangerous' in north Georgia.
The Fayetteville Police Department says 34-year-old James Appel is wanted in connection with an alleged child molestation incident.
Anyone who sees Appel or knows his whereabouts is asked to contact 911 immediately with that information.
Police are advising the public not to approach Appel as he may be armed with a handgun and possibly an AR-15 style rifle.
Appel is thought to be traveling in a gray 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan.
The vehicle is registered in Georgia with tag RXL 3095, but it may also have a temporary Alabama tag with an unknown registration number, according to investigators.
